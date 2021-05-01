5 Freeway crash: Trailer spills 1,000 gallons of asphalt, prompting hours-long closure of all NB lanes near Gorman

The spill on the interstate just south of Highway 138 occurred shortly after 4:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. By 3:15 p.m., Caltrans announced all lanes impacted were reopened.
A Sigalert was issued at 5:02 a.m., closing all northbound lanes near the Highway 138 interchange.
At 5:30 a.m., the CHP said the wrecked trailer was blocking the northbound No. 4 lane of traffic as well as the right shoulder of the freeway.
Just before 7 a.m., the CHP estimated that all northbound lanes of traffic would be shut down for at least three hours.
No injuries were reported.
City News Service contributed to this report.
FINAL UPDATE: All lanes of NB I-5 at SR-138 are now OPEN. Please drive safely to your destination. https://t.co/CsNSzpEDOm— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) May 1, 2021