5 Freeway accident: Traffic down to 1 lane after big rig tips over near Newhall Pass

It's unclear what led up to the crash, but drivers are being asked to prepare for delays.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Traffic on the 5 Freeway near Newhall Pass has been narrowed down to one lane in each direction after a big rig tipped over on its side, leaving debris scattered across the road.

It's unclear what led up to the crash and if there are any injuries, but drivers are being asked to prepare for delays.

All traffic is being diverted onto the southbound and northbound truck lanes.

AIR7HD video from above the scene showed the big rig on its side, covering most of the lanes.

The truck is on the transition road and concrete debris from the sidewall of the overpass has been falling onto the lanes, prompting an immediate response from crews.

Eyewitness News is being told one of the lanes in each direction of the 5 Freeway are open.

It's unclear when the freeway will reopen.

