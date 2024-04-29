WATCH LIVE

5 killed in 2-car crash on Pearblossom Highway in Littlerock, CHP says

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, April 29, 2024 6:25AM
5 killed in crash on Highway 138 in Littlerock, CHP says
Highway 138 was closed in the Littlerock area after five people died in a collision between two vehicles.

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people are dead after two vehicles were involved in a collision Sunday night on Pearblossom Highway in the Antelope Valley, according to the CHP.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 138 and 106th Street East in the Littlerock area.

Four people were determined to be dead at the scene, while one person was initially listed as critical but later pronounced dead.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle flipped on its roof and another turned on its side.

All lanes of Highway 138 were closed at 106th Street East were closed as the CHP investigated the cause of the collision.

