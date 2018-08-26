A 6-year-old boy in Washington state needed emergency surgery on his eye after he says children at his apartment complex bullied him.Carter English said he was attacked by a group of children when he confronted them for bullying his friend.He said they beat him with rocks and sticks and rubbed sawdust in his eyes. He ended up with a broken arm, along with cuts and bruises across his face.Carter said he's scared he will be attacked again."They were just bullying him and beating him up. I just told them to stop and then they did it to me," Carter shared.Police said they are investigating the incident and have found the 5-year-old who they say started it all.The plan is to get social services involved, authorities said.