6-year-old Washington boy defending friend hospitalized after being bullied

A 6-year-old boy in Washington state needed emergency surgery on his eye after he says children at his apartment complex bullied him.

Carter English said he was attacked by a group of children when he confronted them for bullying his friend.

He said they beat him with rocks and sticks and rubbed sawdust in his eyes. He ended up with a broken arm, along with cuts and bruises across his face.

Carter said he's scared he will be attacked again.

"They were just bullying him and beating him up. I just told them to stop and then they did it to me," Carter shared.

Police said they are investigating the incident and have found the 5-year-old who they say started it all.

The plan is to get social services involved, authorities said.
