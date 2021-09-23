60 Freeway crash: 1 killed when semitrucks collide in Ontario, prompting lane closures

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed early Thursday morning when a semitruck slammed into the back of another big rig on the eastbound 60 Freeway in Ontario, authorities said.The violent collision occurred about 12:30 a.m. near Grove Avenue and forced the closure of all eastbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. Several lanes were later reopened, but traffic was backed up for miles as the morning commute got underway hours later. Motorists were urged to use Philadelphia Street as an alternative route.The identity of the deceased victim was not immediately disclosed.The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP.