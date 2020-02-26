officer charged

Ex-police officer tied to deadly Houston raid may have presented false evidence, convicting 69 people

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Gerald Goines in Houston. (Houston Police Department via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas -- A former Houston police officer may have presented false evidence tied to the convictions of 69 people, prosecutors said.

The accused ex-narcotics officer, Gerald Goines, is also charged in the death of a couple during a botched raid in Jan. 2019 and is also facing seven counts in federal court over allegedly providing false information in the raid.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said these 69 people were all defendants in cases between 2008 and 2019 in which Goines played a substantial role.

Most of the cases involved the delivery of a controlled substance, and Goines was the sole witness in all of the cases. The defendants' sentences ranged from a few months to four years.

Ogg's office filed a motion Wednesday requesting judges appoint lawyers to these people so they can begin the process of possibly having their convictions overturned.

The district attorney's office recently asked judges in two 2008 narcotics cases involving Goines to rule that brothers Steven and Otis Mallet were innocent.

Otis Mallet was arrested in 2008 in southeast Houston after Goines allegedly said he was working undercover and saw Steven riding his bike, going to Otis, and buying drugs. Otis Mallet served two years in state prison. According to prosecutors, Goines made up the whole thing.

The judges sided with the district attorney, calling the cases against the brothers a "fraud."

CASES LINKED TO GOINES DISMISSED
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontexashouston police departmentofficer chargedu.s. & worldpoliceraid
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER CHARGED
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Ex-Fullerton police officer charged with filming up 16-year-old's skirt
LAPD officer pleads not guilty in suspected DUI crash
911 call released for officer accused of killing man in wrong apartment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire at Carson refinery confined after explosion
Korean Air flight attendant reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus after LA flight
Carson refinery fire sparks concerns over air quality, gas prices increase
OC man speaks out after video captures standoff with ICE agents
10,000 celebrate their new citizenship 1 week before Super Tuesday
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
Trump can withhold grants to NYC, NJ in immigration fight: Court
Show More
Rookie officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Garden Grove
Girl, 7, dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery: family
Riverside County resident tests positive for coronavirus
NC wrestler becomes first female to win state championship
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
More TOP STORIES News