LAPD officer charged with embezzlement for allegedly fraudulently collecting overtime pay

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged with grand theft by embezzlement for allegedly fraudulently collecting overtime pay in 2022, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged with grand theft by embezzlement for allegedly fraudulently collecting overtime pay in 2022, authorities said Friday.

Isabel Morales, 32, was charged with the felony count after an investigation by the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division into overtime usage following a referral by the officer's commanding officer into alleged unusual activity, according to a statement released by the LAPD.

Morales was subpoenaed in February 2022 on an "on call" basis for a murder trial that wrapped up March 8, 2022, and was no longer on call for the case after that, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. But the officer allegedly reported being "on call" more than 70 times -- including some court holidays -- for the same trial from March 10, 2022, until July 15, 2022, and allegedly collected just over $15,000 in overtime for that status, according to a statement released by the District Attorney's Office.

An arraignment date has not yet been set for Morales.

Morales was previously relieved of duty and directed to a Board of Rights hearing with a recommendation for termination, according to the LAPD's statement.

"There is no place in this department for dishonesty," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in the statement. "We have taken every action to hold this officer accountable for their misconduct."