Former Texas deputy arrested for leaving baby in hot car for hours, Bexar Co. sheriff's office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas -- A Texas sheriff's deputy in the San Antonio area was arrested on Monday after allegedly leaving his 2-month-old baby inside his vehicle for hours.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division, Antonio Almaraz, 31, faces several charges in the Sept. 18 incident.

The sheriff's office said the now-former deputy had taken the baby to a routine pediatrics appointment at 9 a.m. and returned home after 10 a.m. Almaraz reportedly turned off his vehicle and went inside his home, leaving the infant behind.

Deputies said that at about 1 p.m., the baby was found unresponsive in the car. The baby was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Almaraz was charged with injury to a child serious bodily injury - reckless, abandoning a child with intent to return, and endangering a child.

Officials added Almaraz was issued an order of dismissal based on his probationary status with the sheriff's office, which he cannot appeal. He also cannot be rehired regardless of the criminal outcome of the case.

"Given the amount of awareness in the community regarding leaving children unattended in vehicles, there is absolutely no valid excuse for this to have occurred. My family and I are praying for the best possible outcome for this precious baby," Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement.

Almaraz's bond totaled to $80,000. He had been with the sheriff's office since February 2023.

