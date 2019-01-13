7 vehicles burned during possible arson incident at Ontario hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

At least seven vehicles were damaged in a possible arson fire that erupted in the parking lot of Azure Hotel Suites in Ontario early Sunday morning.

By
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
At least seven vehicles were damaged in a possible arson fire that erupted in the parking lot of Azure Hotel & Suites in Ontario early Sunday morning.

Authorities said shortly before 2 a.m. a blaze was reported in the 200 block of North Vineyard Avenue. The hotel was evacuated as a precaution.

Witness Hank Lugan, who was one of the people evacuated from the hotel, described the scene he saw when he walked out.

"All of the sudden, alarms went off and we're like what's going on? So we go outside and all of the sudden there's flames everywhere on three of these cars. It was insane...one of the people we actually know - one of their cars is completely melted," he said.

Authorities said one vehicle caught fire and spread to the other nearby cars. That main vehicle was towed away as part of the investigation, and cars that were near it were partially melted and charred.

The night manager told Eyewitness News that surveillance video he looked at showed a man walk up to the main vehicle, pour two cans of gasoline all over it and then he flicked a match on it. The manager said the match didn't start the fire, so the man in the video then pulled out his lighter to set the vehicle ablaze.

Authorities are reviewing the video as the investigation continues.

An anime convention is being held at the convention center next door to the hotel, where many of the visitors were staying.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonarson investigationcar firehotelevacuationsurveillance videoOntarioSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Large sinkhole forms in middle of Torrance road
Chase ends in crash, fatal officer-involved shooting on 101 in Calabasas
Rain-free Sunday expected in SoCal; next storm to hit Monday
LA Rams beat Dallas Cowboys 30-22 at LA Memorial Coliseum
Cleanups underway after rain causes muddy mess in Malibu
Chase ends in crash along busy Hollywood Boulevard
SoCal mom who fought cancer while pregnant finally gets transplant
Celebrities show support at Rams vs Cowboys game
Show More
Police release letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis officer
Woman fatally shot in West Valinda; investigation underway
Chase suspect's car speeds through LA with raised front hood
A look inside iconic Manny's Bike Shop in Compton
Local artist keeping the art of pinstriping alive
More News