8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications filed by pair in Hawthorne election

A man who tried to run for mayor in Hawthorne is among two people charged in a voter fraud case in which thousands of fraudulent voter registration applications were allegedly submitted on behalf of homeless people.
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CNS) -- A man who tried to run for mayor in Hawthorne is among two people charged in a voter fraud case in which thousands of fraudulent voter registration applications were allegedly submitted on behalf of homeless people, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro -- also known as Mark Anthony Gonsalves -- was set to be arraigned Tuesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on 18 felony counts of voter fraud, 11 felony counts of procuring a false or forged instrument, two felony counts of perjury and one felony count of conspiracy to commit voter fraud, along with nine misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Montenegro, 53, allegedly submitted more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October, as well as allegedly falsifying names, addresses and signatures on nomination papers under penalty of perjury to run for mayor in Hawthorne.

RELATED: Pa. Election: Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
EMBED More News Videos

ELECTION 2020: President Trump's campaign on Sunday withdrew a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania.



The conspiracy charge alleges that Montenegro submitted and filed signed nomination papers containing 41 signatures and addresses to the city clerk this summer and that just 18 of the names, addresses and signatures on the nomination papers were validated by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's Office.

The conspiracy charge also alleges that Montenegro was subsequently issued write-in candidate nomination papers and that he "submitted and filed signed write-in candidate nomination papers containing 32 signatures and addresses for fictitious, non-existent or deceased person'' with the city clerk's office. It further alleges that he and co-defendant Marcos Raul Arevalo "and other unknown co conspirators'' used three post office boxes in Hawthorne as well as Montenegro's home address "as mailing addresses for over 8,000 voter registration applications for fictitious, non-existent or deceased persons, that were submitted for processing to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's Office and the California Secretary of State.''

Montenegro could face up to 15 years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged, according to prosecutors.

RELATED: Georgia recount: Masked workers start presidential hand tally
EMBED More News Videos

Election officials in Georgia's 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law.



Arevalo, 34, is charged with eight counts of voter fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit voter fraud and four counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, along with four misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit, and could face a maximum seven-year prison term if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the DA's Bureau of Investigation. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office, FBI, Covina Police Department and the California Secretary of State's Office also assisted in the initial investigation, according to the District Attorney's Office.

NOTE: The main video is from a related story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawthornelos angeles countyvotingvote 2020fraud
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
LA County officials to ponder curfew amid COVID surge
Every SoCal county is in the purple tier - now what?
COVID-19 testing begins at LAX amid expanded testing
24-year-old woman, unborn baby killed in Wilmington shooting
CA lawmakers reportedly travel to Hawaii despite advisory
UCLA agrees to $73M settlement over alleged abuse by doctor
Show More
Los Feliz restaurant deals with positive COVID-19 case
Dolly Parton helped fund COVID-19 vaccine research
Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense
$500 grants still available to help Angelenos pay utility bills
CA mom unable to feed kids after EDD freezes legitimate account
More TOP STORIES News