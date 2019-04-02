Crime & Safety

91-year-old Tarzana woman riding again after community replaces stolen tricycle

A 91-year-old Tarzana woman is riding again after a local business and an LAPD officer replaced her stolen tricycle.

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 91-year-old Tarzana woman refuses to let a thief slow her down, and now she's thanking the people who replaced her stolen tricycle.

Someone stole Louise Bianco's tricycle after she rode it to a fitness class at Pierce College. This wasn't just any scooter, it helped her get around. Louise had ridden 25,000 miles on it!

"I do it for exercise, and I do it because it's beautiful," Bianco said.

Reseda Bicycles and a Los Angeles police officer stepped up to buy her a new trike.

Bianco has been staying active and is back to her workouts.

Police are keeping an eye out for the thief and the trike.
