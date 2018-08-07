SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --Audio of a 911 call from a witness following the deadly plane crash in Santa Ana has been released.
The pilot and four passengers were killed when a small plane crashed into a parking lot Sunday.
"I saw the plane go down nose first," a witness can be heard telling the emergency operator.
The force of the impact left a hole about 1 foot deep in the asphalt.
DASHCAM VIDEO: Moments before small plane crashes in Santa Ana parking lot
Investigators are looking into the possibility that the plane fell out of the sky after running out of gas and stalling.
According to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, the pilot issued a distress call shortly before the aircraft crashed into four parked vehicles.
There were no injuries on the ground.