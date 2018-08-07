LISTEN: 911 call from witness following Santa Ana plane crash released

"I saw the plane go down nose first," a witness can be heard telling the emergency operator.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Audio of a 911 call from a witness following the deadly plane crash in Santa Ana has been released.

The pilot and four passengers were killed when a small plane crashed into a parking lot Sunday.

The force of the impact left a hole about 1 foot deep in the asphalt.

DASHCAM VIDEO: Moments before small plane crashes in Santa Ana parking lot
Dashcam footage shows the moments before a small plane crashed into a Santa Parking lot, killing the five people on board.


Investigators are looking into the possibility that the plane fell out of the sky after running out of gas and stalling.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, the pilot issued a distress call shortly before the aircraft crashed into four parked vehicles.

There were no injuries on the ground.
Pilot, 4 passengers ID'd after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash
5 killed when small plane crashes in Santa Ana parking lot
