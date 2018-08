EMBED >More News Videos Dashcam footage shows the moments before a small plane crashed into a Santa Parking lot, killing the five people on board.

Audio of a 911 call from a witness following the deadly plane crash in Santa Ana has been released.The pilot and four passengers were killed when a small plane crashed into a parking lot Sunday."I saw the plane go down nose first," a witness can be heard telling the emergency operator.The force of the impact left a hole about 1 foot deep in the asphalt.Investigators are looking into the possibility that the plane fell out of the sky after running out of gas and stalling.According to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, the pilot issued a distress call shortly before the aircraft crashed into four parked vehicles.There were no injuries on the ground.