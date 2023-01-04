Cast of 'Abbott Elementary' brings laughs to 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' ahead of winter premiere

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready for an "Abbott Elementary" filled night on ABC, because tonight, three members of "Abbott Elementary's" cast will appear on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" just an hour before their show's winter premiere airs.

"Abbott Elementary" cast members Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti will play "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." Tonight, they will be spinning the wheel and solving puzzles all for the chance to win over $1 million dollars for a charity of their choice. James will be playing on behalf of the charity Innocence Project, Ralph will be playing for DonorsChoose and Perfetti will be playing for GLSEN.

After that, tune in to watch "Abbott Elementary's" winter premiere, where the episode "Read-A-thon" will feature all of the comedic fun that its fans have come to love. In this episode, Melissa and Janine's respective classrooms will compete against each other in a read-a-thon for the prize of pizza, and Jacob and Gregory will team up to start a student-podcasting club.

Watch "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST followed by "Abbott Elementary" at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on ABC.