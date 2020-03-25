Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and beyond for Wednesday, March 25.
Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 138 new cases in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's total to 799 cases. All three of the individuals who died were over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, according to county health director Barbara Ferrer.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced that four major banks have agreed to grant a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments in California amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles ordered all Catholic churches in the region to be closed to the public from March 24 until April 19 or until further notice.
Watch ABC7 for comprehensive coverage of COVID-19. Click here to see TV listings. For more coronavirus coverage, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.
Don't miss the latest updates on COVID-19 and sign up for our email newsletters.
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, March 25
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News