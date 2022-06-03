Feed SoCal Help end hunger by donating today

FOOD COLLECTION LOCATIONS



Friday, June 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles County - Stater Bros. Markets - 11810 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA 90601

Ventura County - Stater Bros. Markets - 660 East Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065



Friday, June 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Inland Empire - Stater Bros. Markets - 2841 Mary Street, Riverside, CA 92506

Orange County - Stater Bros. Markets - 7511 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, CA 90621

ABC7, Stater Bros. Markets, Subaru, ESPN LA 710 am, and Southern California regional food banks are partnering up for the 11th Annual Feed SoCal Food Drive throughout Southern California.Due to the pandemic, the food banks are seeing more people experiencing food insecurities due to cuts in salaries and jobs. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, our Southern California regional food banks have increased food distribution by more than 70% reaching over 200,000 people every week.As part of the food drive, ABC7 and Stater Bros. Markets, with our regional food bank partners, will be hosting (4) food collection locations, two locations per each Friday on June 17th and June 24th. The food collection sites will provide our viewers and the local community an opportunity to donate their non-perishable food items or donate $5.00 or loose change at any register at the local Stater Bros. Markets. ABC7 has teamed up with local muralists to create exclusive Feed SoCal-themed t-shirts. ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from Snow Commerce's sale of these t-shirts to support Southern California regional food banks. At Stater Bros., Southern California has always been home. In 1936, our founders Cleo and Leo Stater opened the original Stater Bros. Market in Yucaipa, CA on the promise of providing good food at a fair price. But it was their commitment to service and care for their community that set them apart. Today, those values continue to guide everything we do. Stater Bros. Charities, the nonprofit arm of Stater Bros. Markets, helps strengthen Southern California communities by stewarding donations from Stater Bros. shoppers, teammates, and vendor partners into local nonprofits, making a community-first difference. Our mission is to advance charitable efforts in our neighborhoods by investing in organizations and causes focused on hunger relief, children's well-being, education, health, veterans and active military, and pet well-being. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 700 partner agencies and directly to those in need through Food Bank programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.7 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.35 billion meals, since 1973. The total value of food and grocery product distributed since the Food Bank's inception is $2.3 billion. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank tripled the number of people helped, and now reaches 900,000 people every month. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org. The mission of Second Harvest Food Bank is to end hunger in Orange County. We are a purpose-driven organization committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure all are well fed. Providing dignified, equitable, and consistent access to nutritious food creates a foundation for community health and is a catalyst for societal transformation. In fiscal year 2021, our Food Bank distributed almost 60 million pounds of food through our Partner Network to an average of 490,000 individuals each month. For more information on how you can help, visit: www.FeedOC.org. Food Share is the largest hunger-relief organization in Ventura County, serving approximately 190,000 food-insecure people each year. In 2021, Food Share distributed nearly 19 million pounds of food, the equivalent of just under 16 million meals. A county-wide network of 190 pantry partners collects nutritious fresh and shelf-stable food items, at no charge, from Food Share's warehouse to distribute to their local communities. Food Share also supplies multiple weekly drive-thru emergency food box distributions and runs several programs serving vulnerable communities including farmworkers, low-income seniors, and the unhoused. For more information, please visit: www.foodshare.com. Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) is leading the fight against hunger in the Inland Empire by providing food access, emergency relief, education, and advocacy to families in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. FARSB opened in 1980 as Survive Food Bank in response to the increasing concern about the dual problems of hunger and food waste in the Inland Empire. Today, FARSB is the primary source of food to over 250 local nonprofit organizations, distributing over two million pounds of food monthly to emergency food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, high-need elementary schools, halfway houses, senior centers, residential treatment centers, shelters for the abused, after school programs and group homes. With the help of these charity partners, they make up the largest hunger-relief organization in the Inland Empire, making food security a reality for over 1.2 million people every year. Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino proudly holds the 2022 Guide Star Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of transparency achievable through Guide Star. For more information, visit FeedingIE.org.