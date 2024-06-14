Artist Sef's "Looking Forward" t-shirt supports Feed SoCal food drive

The Burbank street artist hopes to help those in need.

The Burbank street artist hopes to help those in need.

The Burbank street artist hopes to help those in need.

The Burbank street artist hopes to help those in need.

The Burbank street artist hopes to help those in need.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "My my real work is graffiti," stated local artist Robert "Sef" Seminario.

Sef donated his time and talent to design a t-shirt to help support ABC7's Feed SoCal campaign.

"I started painting graffiti maybe 22 years ago. I love graffiti. I love street art. Maybe 15 years ago I started painting realism," said Sef.

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify Sef to design the shirt.

"I have many walls in L.A. I respect the culture. One of my best walls in L.A. is the N.W.A mural, which shows the hip hop group as kids."

The mural is located on LaBrea Avenue in the Mid-Wilshire district of Los Angeles.

"You can see Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eazy-E and MC Ren as innocent children. I love this wall. For me, it's one of my best in L.A."

ABC7 will donate its proceeds from the sale of our Feed SoCal merchandise at abc7.com/shop to support SoCal food banks.

"My design for this project is titled 'Looking Forward,'" Sef continued.

Sef's design is painted on a street sign that says "forward." There are a pair of eyes looking through the word, and he's painted the word "forward" in graffiti in the lower right corner. There are palm trees and a sun in the upper left to represent Los Angeles.

"This project is to help people needing food, people on the street. We all need to look forward. This is the real message of my work."

You can check out Sef's t-shirt here.