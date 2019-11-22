Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns to Angel Stadium of Anaheim and ABC7 has your chance to win tickets!
Don't miss your chance to experience the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world - Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship. Every week, the greatest athletes from around the globe seek to outperform each other on custom-designed tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums in the country. Featuring tight corners, fast straightaways, challenging rhythm sections, triple jumps, and whoops sections, these tracks pack excitement into every inch of dirt.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 12/15/19 at 11:59pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/13588ec8ebfe469cce052c9336718766.pdf . Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/yDU1fR2
For event information visit: https://www.supercrosslive.com/events/anaheim-ca-2020-tickets-0
ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Supercross in Anaheim!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News