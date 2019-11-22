ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Supercross in Anaheim!

Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns to Angel Stadium of Anaheim and ABC7 has your chance to win tickets!

Don't miss your chance to experience the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world - Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship. Every week, the greatest athletes from around the globe seek to outperform each other on custom-designed tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums in the country. Featuring tight corners, fast straightaways, challenging rhythm sections, triple jumps, and whoops sections, these tracks pack excitement into every inch of dirt.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 12/15/19 at 11:59pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/13588ec8ebfe469cce052c9336718766.pdf . Void where prohibited.

Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/yDU1fR2

For event information visit: https://www.supercrosslive.com/events/anaheim-ca-2020-tickets-0
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
VIDEO: Metrolink train slams into RV in Santa Fe Springs
Don't eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California: FDA warning
20-year-old man, dog killed in Santa Ana shooting
10-year-old makes impressive shots during Lakers halftime event
Latin superstar Juanes celebrates new album in Hollywood
5 injured in violent two-car crash in Koreatown
Show More
Autism study: New research identifies gender differences
LAX asks passengers to plan ahead during holiday travel rush
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing at LAX
Brentwood school thanks firefighters who battled Getty Fire
Woman who encouraged boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
More TOP STORIES News