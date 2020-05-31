ABC7 reporter Carlos Granda hit with tear gas as chaos spreads to Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- As rioting and looting spread to parts of Beverly Hills, ABC7 reporter Carlos Granda was overcome with tear gas deployed to control the chaos.Stores in the area had windows broken and merchandise stolen. Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and other cities throughout the area have declared a curfew after 8 p.m. Saturday to try to contain violence associated with protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.As Granda was reporting near Rodeo Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, clouds of tear gas could be seen drifting toward him."We just got hit by tear gas," Granda said, as he choked behind his face mask. "I can't even keep my eyes open. We saw people running toward us and then you see a cloud of smoke."Fireworks were also going off in the area and people were seen running away from the gas.Granda was later able to get out of the cloud of gas and return to air.