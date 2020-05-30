Los Angeles protests in Fairfax District and downtown LA turn violent as protesters loot - WATCH LIVE

Protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent as thousands of people marched through the streets of the Fairfax District, downtown Los Angeles, and near the Grove prompting a massive response from LAPD.
FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of protesters on Saturday marched through the streets of the Fairfax District and Downtown Los Angeles, expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and prompting a massive response from LAPD.

The demonstration originated as an organized event at Pan Pacific Park, which attracted a large crowd that eventually spilled out onto nearby streets. The marchers made their way west on Third Street before gathering at the Fairfax Avenue intersection.

Traffic was initially snarled before the crowded streets were eventually shut down.

At least two patrol vehicles were also set on fire during the protest.

Two officers were struck by flying debris during the protests in the Fairfax District and were taken to a hospital.
Officers formed a skirmish line around 6:30 p.m. near 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue to move protesters.

Just before 7 p.m., police responded to the Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles after it was broken into.

A kiosk for the Los Angeles Police Department at the Grove was set on fire.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a curfew for Saturday night in Los Angeles for 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The cities of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood also enacted a curfew due to safety concerns.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

More than 400 arrested, 5 officers hurt amid clashes in downtown Los Angeles
Hundreds were arrested overnight amid violent protests in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

