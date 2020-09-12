At 106 years young, WW2 veteran celebrates 106th birthday

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- Some 350,000 women served in the U-S military during World War 2... but only about 14,000 are still alive today. That's gives us even more reason to celebrate veteran and Long Beach resident Wynona McGowan... who is celebrating her 106th birthday.At 106 years young, McGowan is still full of life. McGowan was a nurse in France and Germany during World War II. Her son, Dan Sheffield, says she always loved adventure."She's been skydiving, hot air ballooning, she went to Vegas and went on the observation wheel they have there," said Sheffield.After the war, McGowan continued with nursing and volunteering. Those who know her say she is an inspiration: a trailblazer and still going strong."She's very competitive and she prizes herself in beating everybody at monopoly and she truly does," said Nancy Jo Carrier."We talk about World War II folks as being the greatest generation and I think today we see exactly why we called them that. She's with it. She's on top of it, with a sense of humor," said Richard Beam, of the VA in Long Beach.At the VA facility in Long Beach, she received 106 cards for her birthday but because of COVID restrictions she is now quarantined and has to stay inside."This is the first one that we've not been able to be together," said Sheffield. "At least here with her at a distance, but at her side is exciting."And from all of us as well... Happy Birthday Wynona.