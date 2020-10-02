LA County sheriff's deputy hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg on Friday.
The accidental discharge happened around 5 a.m., authorities say.
The deputy -- who has not been identified, but officials say she is assigned to the South L.A. station -- was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional information surrounding the shooting was not immediately released.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
