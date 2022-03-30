Activision Blizzard, known for iconic video games, embattled in sexual harassment allegations

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Activision Blizzard is known for iconic video games but it's facing some serious allegations of sexual harassment.This comes as the company settled with the federal government to pay harassment victims. As part of the agreement, the company set up an $18 million-dollar fund to compensate victims.Some workers at the Santa Monica-based company say that a lot more has to be done following accusations of harassment and discrimination against female employees."This dream job has turned into something I never expected," said Christine who is suing the company.Christine says she worked very hard at Activision Blizzard, and it all fell apart."I've had men in these leadership roles put their hands on my lap, come up behind me and tightly hug me from behind, giving me their personal phone numbers with comments about coming home to take care of me, touch my breasts, make comments about my body and try to kiss me," she said. "These were all unwanted advances."The lawsuit claims that Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a frat boy workplace culture, and on Tuesday morning, three women who work there say that they're still suffering."Experiencing it first-hand, I now understand. It's fear. Fear that we'll lose everything that we work towards. Fear that our loved ones won't understand," said Ariel. "Fear that we won't be taken seriously. Fear that giving up and leaving will look like and feel like weakness."These women say it's not just about money, they also want Activision Blizzard to reform its culture. Their attorney, Lisa Bloom, says, "We demand that Activision stop forcing victims into arbitration, which denies victims their human right to a day in open court before a jury of her peers."Activision Blizzard issued a statement, which says in part:"We take every allegation seriously. The conduct alleged today is abhorrent and is not tolerated at Activision Blizzard. We appreciate the courage of any current or former employee in coming forward and will continue to investigate claims brought to our attention."Current and former employees as far back as September 2016, who believe they're entitled to an award under the settlement, can now submit a claim.