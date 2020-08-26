Activists question why charges haven't been filed against suspects in Hollywood attack of transgender women

Los Angeles police classified the Aug. 17 attack as a hate crime when they announced the arrest of Carlton Callway and Willie Walker last week. They continue to look for a third suspect, Davion Williams.
The Los Angeles LGBT Center is closely monitoring the case and demanding transparency. It is concerned charges have yet to be filed and the suspects have been released from custody.
RELATED: Arrests made in attack on 3 transgender women in Hollywood that was caught on video
"We want to make sure the case is being investigated as a hate crime," said Terra Russell-Slavin, director of policy and community building at the L.A. LGBT Center.
"The community is watching. I think if people are being asked to report, part of that is building the trust to make those reports and ensure the matters are going to be taken seriously," Russell-Slavin added.
The incident was captured on video and streamed live, going viral within the first 24 hours.
The victims -- Eden Estrada, Jaslene Busanet and Joslyn Allen -- each have huge Instagram followings. They identify themselves as women who happen to be transgender.
Estrada said they were waiting for an Uber when a man who had been hassling them earlier while shopping came back and stole her phone.
While they tried to retrieve it, they said other men started gathering around and shouted at them. They were called slurs.
Allen said a suspect armed with a metal bar robbed her. Busanet was hit in the back of the head and knocked to the ground.
The victims say bystanders recorded the attack and laughed as the women pleaded with them to call 911.
"I think what entered my mind was that, unfortunately, this is another attack on trans women of color," Russell-Slavin said.
The L.A. District Attorney's Office confirms no charges have been filed at the moment and has asked for further investigation. Once the investigation is finished, the case will be reviewed to decide if the men will be charged.