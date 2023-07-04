Brush fire threatening homes in Acton prompts large response from firefighters

A brush fire in Acton has burned about 20 acres and threatened nearby homes.

ACTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire in Acton has burned about 20 acres and threatened nearby homes, prompting a large response from firefighters Monday.

The blaze, named the Peter Fire, was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Dwight Lee Street, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman.

Footage from AIR7 HD appeared to show crews gaining the upper hand on the blaze, but smoke billowed in the area. So far, no structures have reported to be damaged.

Aircraft also arrived to the scene to drop Phos-Chek on the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.