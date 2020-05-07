Coronavirus

Danny Trejo distributes food from Trejo's Tacos to help feed LA community amid COVID-19 pandemic

Actor Danny Trejo joined L.A. City Council President Emeritus Herb Wesson by donating and distributing hot meals in Koreatown to people who may be struggling due to COVID-19.
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Danny Trejo is doing his part to help during the coronavirus pandemic, making sure people have a good meal.

He joined L.A. City Council President Emeritus Herb Wesson in Koreatown Wednesday to distribute hot meals from Trejo's Tacos to those who may be struggling to put food on the table due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The actor and Los Angeles native never fails to give back to his community, especially during the coronavirus crisis.


Trejo said he's humbled and honored to be able to help others in the community.

"I thank God they invited me. We brought down our stuff. Every Wednesday they're here. They're living the way God wants us to live, helping each other, doing everything we can," Trejo said.

Trejo says all we need to do is continue to do our part and listen to medical experts to get through this pandemic.

Actor Danny Trejo got the chance to play real-life hero Wednesday when he helped rescue a young child trapped in an overturned car in Sylmar.

