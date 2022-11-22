Boyle Heights youth center, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving

Actor Tom Arnold and Arnold Schwarzenegger helped give away turkeys in Boyle Heights.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Hollenbeck Youth Center in Boyle Heights collaborated with Inner-City Games Los Angeles to give away 1,000 turkeys and giveaway bags Monday morning.

This is the 41st year they're handing out turkeys in the community.

With the rising cost of food, people in line say they're thankful for the help this year.

"I almost cried when I saw the prices but I said, 'Well, sorry kids. I'm not going to make a turkey this year,'" said Eva Ruiz, who was waiting in line for a turkey.

Special celebrity guests like actor Tom Arnold and Arnold Schwarzenegger helped give away turkeys.

The youth center is planning to give away 10,000 toys for Christmas.

If you're interested in helping you can go to their website miracleonfirststreet.org.

