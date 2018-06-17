WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Actress Mary McCormack said a Tesla that burst into flames on a West Hollywood street belongs to her husband, director Michael Morris.
In a tweet, McCormack said the incident was "out of the blue" and that there was no accident.
@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo— Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018
A sheriff's deputy spotted the smoking car Friday on the side of the road near Santa Monica Boulevard and Ogden Drive.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames, and no one was hurt.
Tesla said it was investigating the incident, calling it "an extraordinarily unusual occurrence."