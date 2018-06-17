Actress says Tesla that caught fire in West Hollywood was husband's, calls out company

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Mary McCormack said a Tesla that burst into flames on a West Hollywood street belongs to her husband, director Michael Morris. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Actress Mary McCormack said a Tesla that burst into flames on a West Hollywood street belongs to her husband, director Michael Morris.

In a tweet, McCormack said the incident was "out of the blue" and that there was no accident.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the smoking car Friday on the side of the road near Santa Monica Boulevard and Ogden Drive.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames, and no one was hurt.

Tesla said it was investigating the incident, calling it "an extraordinarily unusual occurrence."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car fireteslafirecelebritytwitterWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News