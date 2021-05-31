Aiden Leos shooting: Reward increases to $400,000 in killing of 6-year-old boy on OC freeway

The reward money to capture and convict the shooter has been steadily growing with government and community support.
The California Highway Patrol last week released a photo of the suspect vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with non-tinted windows, either a 2018 or 2019 model.
The license plate is unknown.
Aiden Leos shooting: CHP releases image of car involved in killing of 6-year-old boy on OC freeway
Aiden Leos was fatally shot on May 21 while his mother was driving him to school.
CHP said the suspect vehicle continued driving northbound on the 55 Freeway to the eastbound 91 Freeway toward Riverside. The suspects were described as a female driver and a male passenger who pulled the trigger, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.
Prosecutors are vowing to catch the shooter who cut the boy's life short, with Spitzer last week giving the suspects 24 hours to come forward.
"It's time to turn yourself in," Spitzer said Thursday. "It's time to understand that the longer this goes on, the less sympathetic I will be to understanding why you did what you did."
A website is up in hopes of catching a shooter as the young boy's family prepares to say goodbye.
"Thank you on behalf of me and my mother for all the support," said Aiden's sister, Alexis Cloonan. "Aiden gets to have a funeral as beautiful as he is."
Meanwhile, several businesses facilitated a community-wide effort to support Aiden's family. Station Donuts in Yorba Linda and Rockwell's three locations in Orange County sold baked goods over the weekend, with proceeds going to the family's fund.
Aiden's funeral is Saturday at the Calvary Chapel in Yorba Linda, with a viewing before the service. It is not open to the public.
Anyone with information in the case can contact the CHP Santa Ana Area Office at (714) 567-6000 or email santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov.