Air quality interactive map: Saddleridge Fire, other wildfires impacting air quality in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health officials are advising Southern California residents to stay indoors as smoke and ash from the Saddleridge and Sandalwood fires are causing unhealthy air quality.

Some as far south as the Los Angeles International Airport reported smelling smoke from the blazes, which have left several dead, thousands of acres blackened, dozens of structures destroyed and forced about 100,000 people from their homes in parts of northern San Fernando Valley.

Check the air quality in your area using the map below.

