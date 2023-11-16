In an update to a story Eyewitness News has been following in Brentwood, a woman who refused to leave a guest house says she was not escorted from the property by police.

Airbnb tenant accused of living rent-free in Brentwood home speaks out after leaving property

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In an update to a story Eyewitness News has been following in Brentwood, a woman who refused to leave a guest house says she was not escorted from the property by police.

Last week, Eyewitness News reported that Elizabeth Hirschhorn had finally left the home the homeowner claims she lived in rent-free for over a year.

Hirschhorn says in court papers she had originally rented the guest house from Aleksandar Jovanovic on Airbnb more than two years ago, but after she moved out for a brief time for necessary repairs, she claims she and the owner reached another agreement allowing her to stay in the property longer.

Hirschorn claims she paid $24,000 in rent prior to the owner's attempt to evict her in March 2022, which she says was unlawful.

A legal battle ensued and the story made nationwide headlines.

In court documents, Hirschhorn claims Jovanovic has harassed her since the attempted eviction, and she filed suit for intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other things.

Jovanovic claimed Hirschhorn was escorted from his mansion by police on Nov. 3.

While Hirschhorn did leave, her attorney says she was not escorted by police.

The LAPD says officers were called to the property, but they are unable to tell us whether they escorted Hirschhorn from the home.