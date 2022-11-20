Alhambra PD K-9 finds thousands of fentanyl pills stashed in fire extinguisher during traffic stop

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A K-9 officer with the Alhambra Police Department helped track down 50,000 fentanyl pills that were found in a fire extinguisher during a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to a tweet posted by the police department, an officer conducted a traffic stop and found the extinguisher in the driver's vehicle.

K-9 Otis was alerted to it and the pills were found inside.

The driver has since been arrested for possession of narcotics for sales.

The investigation remains ongoing.