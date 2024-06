388 pounds of cocaine dissolved in coconut water seized in Colombia

CARTAGENA, Colombia (KABC) -- More than 300 pounds of cocaine dissolved in coconut water was seized at a port in Colombia.

According to the Colombian National Police, the drug traffickers drilled into the coconuts, extracted the water, mixed it with cocaine, and resealed the coconuts using wood and glue.

The coconuts were seized at the Port of Cartagena as it was headed from the Dominican Republic to Spain. Authorities in the Dominican Republic, Europe and the U.S. were alerted.