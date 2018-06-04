Aliso Viejo Fire chars 175 acres, reaches 65 percent containment

The Aliso Viejo Fire reached 55 percent containment Monday and remained at 150 acres. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Aliso Viejo Fire reached 65 percent containment Monday and charred about 175 acres.

The blaze, dubbed the Aliso Fire, quickly spread after sparking along a trail in the Aliso Woods Canyon area around 1 p.m. Saturday. The fast-moving brush fire prompted evacuations for neighborhoods in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo.

About 2,000 residents at one point were impacted by the fire and homes were threatened in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo, officials said.

By Sunday afternoon, all evacuation orders were lifted and residents were allowed to safely go back home.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
