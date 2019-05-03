Locke High School threat: Alain LeRoy Locke College Preparatory Academy in South L.A. deemed safe after bomb threat

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities responding to Alain LeRoy Locke College Preparatory Academy in South Los Angeles did not find any explosive devices following a report of a bomb threat Friday morning.

Los Angeles police said officers responded to the school, located at 325 111th St., around 7 a.m., after a bomb threat was phoned in, police said.

No students were on campus at the time of the call, and authorities were able to redirect arriving students elsewhere. Staff members who were on campus at the time of the phoned threat were evacuated.

A search of the campus did not yield any suspicious devices or packages.

It was not immediately known who was behind the threatening phone call.

Classes were canceled for the day as the investigation continued.
