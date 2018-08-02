All evacuations have been lifted. Residents can return to their homes. https://t.co/pzJPljJG9M — Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) August 2, 2018

All evacuations have been lifted after a vegetation fire erupted dangerously close to homes in Corona on Thursday.Mandatory evacuations that were in place for the following streets: Nutmeg Juniper Dogwood Bayberry Huckleberry Amber Cattail Via Cielo Camellia Silkwood Via Viento Via La Brisa Vista Lomas Via Corazon were lifted at approximately 12:15 p.m., according to the Corona Fire Department.Sending plumes of smoke into the air, the fire started at about 11:30 a.m. near Palisades and Serfas Club drives, according to fire officials.Water-dropping air resources and firefighters on the ground battled the tall flames and provided structure protection.After stopping the forward progress of the fire, Corona FD officials tweeted that all residents can return to their homes.Officials confirmed the blaze was approximately 5 acres in size. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.