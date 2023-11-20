Westside bus driver delights riders, neighbors with trumpet serenades

A bus driver has been delighting passengers with his musical hobby. And now his trumpet serenades have caught the attention of neighbors, who have become part of his loyal audience.

VENICE (KABC) -- A Westside bus driver's hobby has become the daily entertainment for neighbors and passengers in Venice.

During his break, Kazi Myers plays the trumpet!

And although he considers himself an amateur, his serenading skills prove otherwise.

The bus driver of six years has a very specific routine. On his twenty minute breaks at rest stops on Grand Boulevard in Venice --- he practices the trumpet

"I might look at the mood, what's around me and play something romantic, or play something classical," said Myers.

This video was taken by neighbors Gerri Thompson and Jennifer Kress and posted on twitter. Jennifer approached the driver/performer after a few rides.

"He thought I was going to tell him that we don't like it and please stop," said Jennifer Kress.

But that wasn't the case at all. In fact, they started waiting for his breaks, two or three times a night.

"The sound inside the bus is just incredible," said Thompson.

"We look forward to it. It's exciting," said Kress. "We text each other, 'Let's go out and listen."

Myers says reaction has been positive - some people knocking on the window to say hello. "I'm not so polished so to hear something soulful. That's really kind of cool. I think, to connect that way. To touch someone's spirit and for them to respond to it."

"He told me I'm not a professional, I'm just an amateur," said Thompson. "But you all got to start somewhere. And he should just keep it up because he brings so much joy."

"They enjoy it," said Myers. They haven't said stop!"