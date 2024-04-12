National nonprofit accepting applications for free tech training program in Los Angeles

For 10 years, 'The Knowledge House' has offered free tech programs to youth and adults to help them build careers.

For 10 years, 'The Knowledge House' has offered free tech programs to youth and adults to help them build careers.

For 10 years, 'The Knowledge House' has offered free tech programs to youth and adults to help them build careers.

For 10 years, 'The Knowledge House' has offered free tech programs to youth and adults to help them build careers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jerelyn Rodriguez had an unconventional path to tech. Rodriguez studied film, and worked in education and community organizing.

"That passion for tech came from my filmmaking days. And so, when I saw my co-founder, literally transform his life after he gained tech skills, I just knew tech was the pathway to economic mobility," said Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO of The Knowledge House.

It has now been 10 years since they co-founded The Knowledge House in the Bronx, offering free tech programs to youth and adults. They have expanded their programs to Atlanta, Newark NJ, the Washington D.C. area, and Los Angeles.

Nearly 1,000 students have graduated from their signature programs to careers with major corporations and nonprofits with starting salaries of $75,000, according to The Knowledge House. "I've always believed that alternative pathways is what's equitable, like we need to tell, especially low-income people, 'yes, college is an option. But there are other options,' whether that's trade school, whether that's a bootcamp, whether that's free tuition programs, like The Knowledge House," said Rodriguez.

Rigoberto Obregón learned about the Innovation Fellowship while studying English at Cerritos College. It was a welcomed opportunity for the Guatemalan immigrant who moved to the U.S. four years ago and who has a background working in tech. "I think it's really wonderful," said Obregón, adding it has strengthened his experience and resume. "Enrolling to the program was an opportunity for me to be updated in my knowledge," he said.

Looking forward, The Knowledge House is integrating AI foundations into all of their programming, will offer a digital literacy program for adults this summer, and begin recruitment for their Innovation Fellowship in the fall.

Currently, their application period is open for their youth program, The Karim Kharbouch Coding Program. They held an open house that included help with on-site applications. "We don't require any experience. We just require that you have the drive to want to learn something new," said Cesar Cruz, L.A. community engagement specialist, at The Knowledge House

KKCF L.A. Fellows have gone on to study Computer Science and Engineering and Business and Management Economics at University of California - MERCED, Computer Science, UC Berkeley, and have gone on to secure engineering internships or scholarships at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) and Amazon, according to the organization.

The high school 12-month coding program was co-founded by Bronx-born hip-hop artist, French Montana. It begins with paid, virtual summer training, and monthly career and college workshops and coaching. Applications are open at theknowledgehouse.org.