SoCal reunion event is this family's 112th annual

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you think your family traditions are unique, you haven't met the Williams-Locke family. They have kept up their own tradition of having a family reunion - for 112 years.

Their latest get-together was just held in Los Angeles last week.

At 84, Bessie Winborne is the family's current matriarch.

"It's something that my grandmother, my grandfather, my parents, they had 12 children, and this is how it got started," said Winborne.

Years ago, when all that family started moving out of state, they agreed for everyone to come back the last weekend of July. And they've been doing it ever since. However, this is the first California-based reunion since they hosted one in Sacramento back in the 1980s.

"My newest grandchild is 11 months old, and she's here at the reunion. I drank the Kool-Aid as to the others, and now it's just adorable," said Hugh F. Williams, Jr.

Since the family has gotten so big, they have different chapters across the country.

"It has been truly an amazing time... my immediate family, who helped me put it together," said Cheryl Winborne, California chapter president.

They even have a scholarship program.

Even before this year's reunion wrapped up, next year's event is already being discussed. For reunion No. 113: Look out Baltimore!