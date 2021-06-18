Community & Events

All Good News: Play ball! South Pasadena Little League field gets makeover, new scoreboard

SOUTH PASADENA (KABC) -- Young athletes and their families will be able to keep better track of the score at South Pasadena Little League - thanks to a field makeover.

"It's a new scoreboard! And it's very nice," said Sophia Inclan.

That's right, who's winning, and by how much, is a lot easier to see now at Orange Grove Park.

"We will no longer have to look up at the old scoreboard ... with mixed up numbers, 8, 0, 3, whatever," said Karissa Chabner Adams, League Commissioner.

The runs, the strikes the balls all lit up in red lights and courtesy of Ball Park Buns.

"We also replaced some broken and worn bleachers at another park, and planted a tree to provide shade for the fans," said Robert Villalobos, Ball Park Buns.

The field here in South Pasadena is one of several across the country Ball Park Buns selected for sponsorship.

"Before you know it they are already talking about installing it, and it's just been fantastic," said Coach Jon Takasugi.

They are ready to play ball in South Pasadena and a makeover for their field is making it a lot more fun.
