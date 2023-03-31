Positive Results Center 'Gifts Away' over 1000 gowns, suits, accessories in time for prom season

Going to the prom can be downright expensive. It's a day to feel glamorous; and one nonprofit community organization is making it a lot easier for students in L-A County to enjoy the event, by giving away more than 1,000 outfits without the worry of price tags or judgement hanging over their heads.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Going to the prom can be downright expensive. It's a day to feel glamorous; and one community organization is making it a lot easier for students in L-A County to enjoy the event, by giving away more than 1,000 outfits without the worry of price tags or judgement hanging over their heads.

Shoes, suits, dresses, accessories, hair, makeup, nails, hygiene items--even a meal to enjoy during a break from all the sparkle and shine-- all free. Many here call the annual "Prom Dress Gift Away," put on by the Positive Results Center, a blessing.

"Being a single mom oh my God it just saved me so much money. I'm so grateful," said Carmen Johnson.

The work of partners, volunteers and sponsors brought donations of new and gently used items to the Beehive, which serves nearly 300 young people. A few lucky raffle winners will get a limo service or hair and makeup for the big night.

The CEO of the nonprofit says this event is about inclusion, regardless of socioeconomic status - the warm acceptance especially critical for the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities.

"Violence and abuse happens to us at a greater level and so people are traumatized and this is way for everyone to come in and feel accepted, warm, respected and appreciated. And then know that they are not going to be judged based on their identity or their size or their ethnicity," said Kandee Lewis, Positive Results Center.

Whether they searched for that stylin' tux, or timeless gown-- they left ready to slay. But admittedly, it's about much more than that.

"It's basically telling you that you've done it and there's nothing really else you can do and you're gonna graduate soon," said Trinity Johnson. "So it's like it's a big relief. It's just a whole night of fun."

"It's like the one time like that you can really just wear something and not be judged," said Sydney Osbourne.

Dance tickets and all that comes with looking just right can add up to thousands of dollars. With the rising cost of living posing a challenge for many families, some are already thinking of ways to pay it forward so others can experience the perfect prom.

"She's still a growing girl so even if she does grow out of it we can always donate the dress back and give another young lady an opportunity to have the same experience," said Amber Osbourne.