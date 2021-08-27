Community & Events

All Good News: The show must go on! Sierra Madre Playhouse transitions to outdoor productions

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sierra Madre Playhouse transitions to outdoor productions

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Sierra Madre Playhouse decided 'the show must go on' and moved from doing productions indoors to outdoors at Memorial Park due to concerns about the pandemic.

"That's something I have been wanting to do for a very long time," said Christian Lebano, the producing artistic director at the Playhouse. "If there is any good that's come out of COVID, this will be one of those."

And the director's dream came true with the production of 'You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown.' Lebano said they started planning for it over a year ago.

"Fifty percent of our audience has never attended a show at Sierra Madre Playhouse. So we are finding more families are coming to see the show because of the nature of Charlie Brown and also I think feeling safe out here at the park," said Lebano.

And safety was a key role in the production. To keep everyone safe, seating was arranged in a way to keep families within their own group.

The show ends on September 12.

Click here to buy tickets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssierra madrelos angeles countycharlie browntheaterall good news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US service members
IE football coach accused of planting hidden camera in girl's bathroom
Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say
LAUSD confirms district's 1st COVID outbreak at Hollywood school
2 deputies charged in coverup of on-duty assault in East Los Angeles
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
Torrance all-stars eliminated from Little League World Series
Show More
LA County sees decline in COVID cases, but surge not over
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail's inmates for COVID
OC's monthly COVID death rate shows upward trend amid delta variant
California failed to properly distribute federal funding for homeless
Suspect in Redondo Beach shooting randomly opened fire, police say
More TOP STORIES News