All Good News: The show must go on! Sierra Madre Playhouse transitions to outdoor productions

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Sierra Madre Playhouse decided 'the show must go on' and moved from doing productions indoors to outdoors at Memorial Park due to concerns about the pandemic.
"That's something I have been wanting to do for a very long time," said Christian Lebano, the producing artistic director at the Playhouse. "If there is any good that's come out of COVID, this will be one of those."
And the director's dream came true with the production of 'You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown.' Lebano said they started planning for it over a year ago.
"Fifty percent of our audience has never attended a show at Sierra Madre Playhouse. So we are finding more families are coming to see the show because of the nature of Charlie Brown and also I think feeling safe out here at the park," said Lebano.
And safety was a key role in the production. To keep everyone safe, seating was arranged in a way to keep families within their own group.
The show ends on September 12.
