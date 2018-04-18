Surveillance video shows the impact when a car slams into a Karaoke bar in Torrance. Details at @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/LSpvqzPW8s — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) April 18, 2018

A suspected DUI driver traveling on the wrong side of the road was arrested after striking two vehicles and slamming into a Torrance Karaoke bar Tuesday night.Torrance police responded to the crash around 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Artesia Boulevard. Authorities said the driver was traveling westbound on eastbound lanes when he hit two cars, struck a light pole, fire hydrant and then a business.All occupants inside Astro Karaoke escaped injury, police said. The driver, later identified as Washington resident Jose Ferrez, was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons.Once at the hospital, officers were advised Ferrez was under the influence of PCP.Surveillance video from inside the business captured the impact of the crash.Safety department crews were expected to check out the building to assess the damage.Ferrez was expected to be charged with DUI.