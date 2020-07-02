Alleged Jeffrey Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into federal custody

Left: Jeffrey Epstein; Right: Ghislane Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement on Nov. 7, 1991. (Left: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, Right: AP Photo/Dominique Mollard)

NEW YORK -- Jeffrey Epstein's alleged longtime facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell is in custody and expected to be charged by federal authorities Thursday.

She was taken into custody in New Hampshire.

It is alleged that Maxwell facilitated Epstein with teen girls for sex.

She is charged out of the Southern District of New York, which has never stopped investigating Epstein's associates even after his death by suicide at MCC-Manhattan.

Maxwell, 58, has been accused by several women of enabling, facilitating or participating in their abuse.

She has previously denied wrongdoing.


Last week, a fund set up to compensate Epstein's victims opened for claims, enabling dozens of women attacked by the financier when they were as young as 14 to seek a cut of his $630 million estate.

A judge in the Virgin Islands approved the fund last month, facilitating payouts to women abused by Epstein before New York federal prosecutors charged him last year with sex trafficking of women and girls in the early 2000s. He'd long ago been convicted of charges in Florida state court.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew hampshirearrestsex assaultjeffrey epsteinchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal mom who touched hearts dies after battle with leukemia
Gov. Newsom details tightened coronavirus restrictions
LIVE: Pres. Trump gives briefing as US sees daily COVID-19 case record
Walmart turning parking lots into drive-in theaters
Not wearing a mask in West Hollywood could cost you $300
Riverside declares racism a public health crisis
LA launching color-coded system to warn of COVID-19 danger
Show More
US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%
USC to resume most classes online in fall semester amid coronavirus pandemic
Hundreds of hate incidents against Asian Americans reported in CA
24 shot to death in attack on drug rehab center in Mexico
Gas tax increases again in California
More TOP STORIES News