WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 injured after car crashes into store at Westfield Culver City

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, May 6, 2024 7:03PM
1 injured after car crashes into Culver City mall
One person was injured after a car crashed into a store at the Westfield Culver City mall Monday morning.

CULVER CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was injured after a car crashed into a store at a mall in Culver City Monday morning.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. at the Westfield shopping mall, formerly known as the Fox Hills Mall, on Sepulveda Boulevard.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where a dark vehicle was flipped on its side after apparently jumping the curb and slamming into the Shiekh shoe store near the Nordstrom Rack.

Firefighters were seen pulling out a person from that car and loading them into an ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not known.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW