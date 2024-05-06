1 injured after car crashes into store at Westfield Culver City

One person was injured after a car crashed into a store at the Westfield Culver City mall Monday morning.

CULVER CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was injured after a car crashed into a store at a mall in Culver City Monday morning.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. at the Westfield shopping mall, formerly known as the Fox Hills Mall, on Sepulveda Boulevard.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where a dark vehicle was flipped on its side after apparently jumping the curb and slamming into the Shiekh shoe store near the Nordstrom Rack.

Firefighters were seen pulling out a person from that car and loading them into an ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not known.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

