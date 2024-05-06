Deadly crash involving cleanup crew shuts down northbound lanes of the 71 Freeway in Chino

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Chino that shut down at least two lanes of the northbound 71 Freeway Monday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. just north of Euclid Avenue, according to a CHP traffic log.

It appears that a box truck and a white van hauling a small trailer collided, causing the box truck to go off the road. According to CHP, there was at least one person doing a freeway cleanup near the white van when they were struck.

A SIG Alert was issued for the area and the partial freeway closure is expected to last a few hours.

No time estimate for reopening was given.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.