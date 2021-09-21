Authorities ask for public's help finding missing boys - ages 11 and 12 - last seen in Altadena

#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Critical Missing Juvenile Ivan Molina #Altadenahttps://t.co/kvfWA6NgW3 pic.twitter.com/56Ge2VfbIO — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 21, 2021

ALTADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- Two boys last seen in Altadena Monday were reported missing.Ivan Molina, 11, and Johnny Martell, 12, were last seen at about 11 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Charles W. Eliot Arts Magnet Academy, said Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.Ivan is Hispanic, 5 feet tall and weighs 162 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and a black backpack.Johnny is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 207 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.Anyone who has seen the missing boys was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.