LOS ANGELES -- Cardi B will take the stage to host the 2021 American Music Awards on ABC and said she plans to be herself.
"Oh the pressure on me! They got a lot of pressure," the rap superstar told "Good Morning America" Friday. "I mean, how can I excite the audience? Should I show my child? No, no, no, I'm now not gonna do that. I don't know, I'm just gonna be myself."
The "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" rapper has won five American Music Awards. She performed on the show in 2018.
Cardi admitted that she's feeling nervous for the big night but said she loves the opportunity to host.
"Some just awakes in me [when I perform]. But when I'm on TV shows, for some reason I just get so nervous. Like, oh my goodness," she said.
Performers and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The show will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Olivia Rodrigo, in the first year she's eligible, is the leading nominee with seven nominations, including artist of the year and new artist of the year. Five-time winner The Weeknd has six nominations, going up against Rodrigo in the artist of the year category along with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift. Click here to see a full list of 2021 American Music Awards nominees.
The American Music Awards winners are determined entirely by fans. Voting is now closed. Nominees were derived from fan interactions like streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay between Sept. 25, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2021.
Don't miss the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Stream the show the next day on Hulu.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards on ABC
Cardi B has won several American Music Awards and performed on the show in 2018
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News