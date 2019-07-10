Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old kidnapped in San Luis Obispo County is found, suspects in custody, CHP says

***This AMBER Alert has been deactivated. The child has been located and the suspects are in custody.*** https://t.co/5LyFdfjHDS — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 10, 2019

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued and later canceled Wednesday afternoon following the abduction of a 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his mother earlier in the day in San Luis Obispo County, authorities said."The child has been located and the suspects are in custody," the California Highway Patrol said in a tweet. Where the toddler was found and details of the apprehension of the suspects were not immediately disclosed.The CHP had issued the alert less than an hour earlier on behalf of police in Paso Robles, where the child, Namaste Dix, and Rashawna Bullock were last spotted about 9:15 a.m. The Highway Patrol released photos of both the boy and the mother as part of the search.A dark grey 2012 Jeep Cherokee SUV, with California license plate No. 6XKD235, was sought in the case, according to the CHP.