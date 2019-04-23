Amber Alert Washington: Ethan Robertson, 5, abducted by his father after stabbing in Spokane Valley, sheriff says

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted by his father after he stabbed his mother in Washington State.

Ethan O. Robertson was taken from a home in the 12800-block of E. Blossey Avenue in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning, according to the Spokane County Sheriff.

Investigators said the boy's father, Justin P. Robertson, broke into his estranged wife's home, stabbed her and then took the child around 5 a.m. He was last seen driving in an unknown direction in a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with Washington license plate APN2450.

Justin P. Robertson is described as a 42-year-old white male with green eyes and a goatee beard. He is around 5-feet-9 inches tall and 205 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green Adidas t-shirt and black Adidas shorts.

Ethan Robertson is a 5-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing around 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pajamas and an orange Nike t-shirt.

Investigators said the suspect has access to weapons, but it is unknown if he has any in his possession.
