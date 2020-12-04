Amber Alert canceled after Highland kidnap claim deemed unfounded, car theft suspect in custody, authorities say

By
HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued and quickly rescinded Friday morning after a suspect stole a car from a parking lot in Highland and was taken into custody, authorities said.

The alert was canceled after an initial allegation that a 3-year-old girl had been inside the vehicle was deemed to be unfounded, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The incident, which occurred about 8 a.m. at Baseline Street and Rogers Lane, was captured on surveillance video released by the Sheriff's Department.

A spokesperson for the agency said the woman seen running after the stolen car in the footage fabricated a claim that her young daughter was inside.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highlandsan bernardino countykidnapkidnappingamber alertcaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order
Here's how SoCal lockdown will affect you
LA deputies use Taser on man who flagged for help, witness says
Calmer winds help fight against 6,400-acre Bond Fire in OC
Pasadena increases enforcement of mask guidelines
SoCal is likely to see a dry La Niña winter, new data show
Fauci said 'yes right on the spot' to Biden
Show More
LASD to begin targeted enforcement on super-spreader events
SoCal weather: Red-flag conditions continue Friday
Optimism growing for stimulus bill as pressure builds
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
Curious koala sneaks into home, climbs Christmas tree
More TOP STORIES News